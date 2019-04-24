Grange activities under way

In recognition of National Grange Month, several events - an exhibit and the presentation of an award - are slated in the New Milford and Bridgewater.

Bridgewater Grange will hold its annual Citizen’s Award ceremony April 26 at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church hall in Bridgewater.

Carol Wilbur is this year’s recipient.

In addition, a collection of items once used by the Metichewan Grange in New Milford is on display at the New Milford Historical Society & Museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Metichewan Grange was started in 1904 and became active in community and agricultural service programs and activities.

When Metichewan closed its doors in 2007, most of its remaining members moved to the Bridgewater Grange.