Grant to help Roxbury Land Trust revitalize farmland

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has awarded a Farmland Restoration Program grant to the Roxbury Land Trust.

The grant will revitalize farmland at Good Hill Farm allowing it to increase food and fiber production on important farmland soils.

“The Roxbury Land Trust is pleased to be working with our local farmers and the CT Department of Agriculture to expand Roxbury’s working farmland and increase farm productivity,” said Land Trust Executive Director Ann Astarita.

The land trust leases Good Hill Farm to the Maynard family of Ox Hollow Farm, a beef, pork and chicken farm that also raises vegetables, hay and animal feed.

James Curren, land and property manager, farm owners Mark and Stephanie Maynard to restore the pasture for the beef cattle herd.

The project involves brush hogging, hedgerow maintenance, stump and stone removal, drainage improvements, brush clearing, liming, seeding and the fencing.

Workers will clear approximately 10 acres and install 3,100 feet of high tensile perimeter fencing.

Three fields need restoration to remove invasive plants like bittersweet, Multiflora rose, and barberry.

Weather permitting, work will begin end by mid-August.