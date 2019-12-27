Grant to support ASAP! project

ASAP! in Washington, which serves northwest Connecticut, has received a $2,850 grant from Connecticut Humanities in support of Empathy 2020,

a special ASAP! project in collaboration with Region 14’s Nonnewaug High School.

The project engages the ninth grade community of 175-plus students.

The grant is being used to help cover the cost of transportation for the students to visit the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City to see the exhibition on Auschwitz, “Not So Long Ago and Not So Far Away,” a visit with a Holocaust survivor, and for documentation of the project.

In addition to the professional learning for 65 teachers, the field trip to the museum and the visit with a Holocaust survivor, the students will have the unique opportunity to work with professional artists to observe, reflect on, and respond to their experience, school curricula, and world issues through music, movement, film and sculpture.

Professional teaching artists will include painter/sculptor Don Bracken, who had a studio in the World Trade Center; composers/musicians Krystyana and James Ceizner, and Val Orth, and dancer/choreographer Carlye Echert, who are graduates of the Juilliard School; and film-maker David Fishel, who has screened at Lincoln Center and many numerous festivals internationally.

The goal of the project is to make empathy the fabric of communication throughout the school community and beyond.

The project will culminate in an experiential integrative sharing connecting written and spoken word, music, movement, film and sculpture.

Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, supports cultural and historic organizations that tell the state’s stories, build community and enrich lives.

ASAP! is a social profit educational arts organization that reaches 9,000-plus children a year throughout Connecticut.

For more information, visit www.asapct.org or call 860-868-0740.