Grants available for historic homes

The New Milford Trust for Historic Preservation is offering a number of grants to New Milford property owners who plan to paint the exterior of their buildings.

Interested applicants should respond in writing to the New Milford Trust for Historic Preservation, P.O. Box 274, New Milford, CT 06776.

Applicants should include details about the house, including its age, style and other significant information, as well as include a photograph of their building, paint receipts or paint supplies receipts.