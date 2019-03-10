Grants awarded to Washington’s ASAP

The After School Arts Program in Washington has received two grants.

A $15,000 grant from the Jean and Julien Levy Foundation for the Arts, Inc. will be used to offset the cost of teaching artist fees, program supplies, transportation for students, and other projects.

In addition, ASAP has received a $1,000 grant from the Department of Economic and Community Development, which includes funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grant will be used to support the Ultimate Collaboration Community Project in Torrington, with the funds to help ensure that all Forbes Elementary School children can attend an in-school performance of Ultimate Collaboration for free.

UCCP is a partnership between ASAP!, Pilobolus Dance Theater, American Mural Project and the Warner Theatre.

The program was conceived in collaboration with ASAP’s partners based on the organization’s commitment to Torrington and the surrounding communities.

The program promotes collaboration, improves communication skills, celebrates the creative process, unites diverse populations, and empowers participants with new skills and experiences through the exploration of painting, drawing, music, and dance.

It culminates in a full-scale Pilobolus show featuring ASAP’s UCCP participants March 30 at the Warner Theatre.

ASAP! is a social profit arts organization that reaches 9,000-plus children a year throughout Connecticut.

This year, the organization is celebrating 20 years of fostering creative, hands-on learning through the arts.

ASAP! never turns a child away; it will provide nearly $40,000 in financial aid to families in need this year.

For information, visit www.asapct.org or call 860-868-0740.