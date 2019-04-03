‘Grateful’ flag was promptly replaced

To the Editor:

Thanks to Mayor Pete Bass and his crew!

Driving by the huge flag at the foot of the Green on a recent day, I noted that the flag was torn from heavy winds.

I called on the calvary, better known as patriotic friends, and we got the information about a new flag.

Realizing the cost of more than $400, we asked a few others to donate.

We waited to place the order until after the weekend. But in the meantime, I drove by over the weekend and there, in all its splendor, was a brand new flag!

Thank you to Mayor Bass and his crew, the town was flying Old Glory again.

We dismounted the calvary and are all grateful that the deed was taken care of.

Bette-Lou Emmons

Life member

VFW Auxiliary

New Milford