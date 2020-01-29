Grateful for ‘needed support’ at older cemeteries

To the Editor:

There is a movement going on at the town hall that the citizens of New Milford should become aware of.

There are approximately a dozen cemeteries scattered throughout our town that are mainly administered by local volunteers, many of whom are senior citizens operating with limited funds.

These historical sites date back to the 18th and 19th centuries and keeping them in proper order is an ongoing challenge.

The mayor’s office has taken the initiative to organize this group with regular meetings to formulate strategies in maintaining and protecting these historical sites for ours and future generations.

Recently, we had a group of 12 volunteer students and faculty from South Kent School spend a Saturday clearing perimeter brush to the roadside.

I want to thank them, as well as Mayor Pete Bass, for the town’s assistance in its ultimate disposal

In addition, thank you to Tammy Reardon, grant writer for the Town of New Milford for procuring funds last summer enabling us to straighten and repair several headstones.

On behalf of all of our historic cemeteries, we thank you for your much needed support.

Duane Stone

President