Greater New Milford area businesses come and go in 2018

It was a big year for businesses in the Greater New Milford area, with many celebrating major milestone anniversaries and others opening or closing their doors. Here are some highlights:

In downtown New Milford, the 116-year-old H.H. Taylor & Son business on Railroad Street continued its hardware business, but the family relocated its Just Ask equipment rental business at the corner of Railroad Street and Boardman Terrace to the old lumberyard, adjacent to the hardware business, after selling the property on which Just Ask had been located.

The owners of Alpenhaus Restaurant, which has been an anchor storefront at the corner of Bank and Railroad streets for four years, opened Java Haus coffee house on the upper level of its space this past spring to fill the void after Bank Street Coffee House closed. But by mid-December, the owners announced they sold both of their 59 Bank St. businesses as they look to share German culture in another way.

Both establishments have new owners and will continue to offer food and coffee, as well as continue the spirit of Alpenhaus.

The town’s only book store, The Book Nook, was sold and re-opened in March, and the opening of Domino’s on the Village Green drew mixed reactions from residents, many upset that a chain restaurant should be allowed to have a home on the iconic New England Green.

Away from the town’s center, New Milford welcomed two new brewing businesses, Housatonic River Brewing at 30 Kent Road (Route 7) and Bad Dream Brewing at 116 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford, both of which have drawn crowds.

Cobblestones American Grille laid anchor at 40-D Danbury Road — in the plaza sandwiched between Starbucks and the Feed Barn — joining the restaurant scene along Route 7, and LaNoce’s Gourmet Market quickly began to make a name for itself after opening in the long-vacant former Merryall Market space on Merryall Road.

An appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in July sparked a busy summer for the owners of Create a Castle, a sandcastle making system that was said to be a hot summer toy by Chris “The Top Guy” Byrne, who featured the product on TV.

2018 was also a big year for the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association, which celebrated its 100th anniversary.

In neighboring towns, Shang Hai Asian Fusion in Kent marked its 35th anniversary and celebrated with a complete renovation, including an expansion of its dining space for full-service dining and a revitalized menu; Washingtonians recognized the 125th anniversary of the town’s only hardware store, Washington Supply Co., and welcomed the Route 202 Tavern on Route 202 in New Preston; and Angevine Farm in Warren held a special musical festival, marking its 150th anniversary.