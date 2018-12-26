The New Milford Library on Main Street in New Milford. The New Milford Library on Main Street in New Milford. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Greater New Milford area’s year in review 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

The towns in the Greater New Milford area — New Milford, Washington, Sherman, Kent, Bridgewater and Roxbury — faced challenges and celebrated successes throughout 2018.

Several big projects finally moved forward in a big way — from the approval of funding for the expansion and revitalization of New Milford Public Library to the start of construction of the Agriscience school in Washington.

Other projects faced controversy in 2018 — like the planned demolition of the Bridgewater Grange and the sale of the New Preston pavilion.

There were also several big changes in top leadership in the towns, from superintendent departures to the appointment of a new police chief in New Milford.

Here is a list of top 10 stories of the year.

LIBRARY MODERNIZATION

Residents voted in November to approve $6.5 million to modernize the library — making the third time the charm for recent efforts to renovate the building.

Weeks later, it was announced that a crucial piece of funding for the project was secured with the awarding of a $1 million state grant.

This will be the first time the building has been renovated since the late 1970s. The library Board of Trustees also committed $1 million for the work. The entire project is expected to cost $8.5 million.

SCHOOLS

Both public and private schools in the region saw changes this year, including the start of construction of a new agriscience academy, two new superintendents, and renovations and expansions.

In June, The Gunnery in Washington broke ground for the school’s new 32,000-square-foot arts and community center, which will be named for Tony-nominated producer Thomas S. Perakos, who graduated from the school in 1969 and made a multimillion-dollar gift for the center to be built.

Also over the summer, the Marvelwood School in Kent completed its $2 million renovation of its dorms, several common rooms and science lab. The buildings at the top of Skiff Mountain had largely been untouched for 50 years, even after the school moved in about 20 years ago.

Then, in the fall, construction of the long-awaited agriscience academy in Washington began. It is expected to open next fall to teach area students about agriculture with a STEM focus, which includes science, technology, engineering and math.

The project — expected to include 35,750 square feet of new construction at Shepaug Valley School while also using unused space within the school — has been controversial, with some residents questioning if the costs were too high for the towns to absorb. Proponents tout the program though as a way to bolster declining enrollment.

Also, this year both New Milford and Region 12 school districts saw their superintendents leave.

In New Milford, Joshua Smith left to take a position in Region 15 and was replaced by interim superintendent Stephen Tracy, who previously served as superintendent in New Milford. Southington principal Megan Bennett replaced Region 12 Superintendent Patricia Cosentino, who left to become the superintendent in New Fairfield.

