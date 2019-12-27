Greater New Milford areas’s year in review

The towns in the Greater New Milford area — New Milford, Washington, Sherman, Roxbury, Kent, Bridgewater and Warren — faced challenges and celebrated successes throughout 2019.
Traffic/transportation
While those issues continued, the state-made changes to the traffic lights at Main, Railroad and Bridge streets caused the most havoc in town and encouraged motorists to voice their frustration this year.
Water Witch Hose Co. #2 took possession of a new ladder truck that will not only serve the town, but surrounding towns, and the New Milford Police Department received a helicopter.
Education
Both public and private schools in the region saw changes this year, including the opening of a new agriscience academy at Shepaug Valley School in Washington and new administrators in New Milford.
In addition, Debbie Clark assumed the role of special ed supervisor for PreK-5 and Brandon Rush came aboard as district director of technology.
The decision came about three months after the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the teachers union, saying the New Milford Board of Education violated the collective bargaining agreement by extending the workday for teachers on multiple occasions.
The money is spread out among the teachers who worked during the 2015/16 school year, based on their salaries and the amount of time they worked.
Budget
This year’s budget passed on the first try, but it wasn’t without controversy.
Town Council cut the Board of Education’s request by hundreds of thousands of dollars, though still more than the prior budget.Read Full Article
The main reason for the cut was concern the state wouldn’t give the town all of the money promised. To prevent the town being left with a shortfall like a few years ago, they cut the budget in preparation for the money not coming through but said they would reinstate some of the money if the state did actually deliver it.
However, the budget was passed at $600,000 less than the school board’s request and so the schools had to make the cuts anyway, though they were able to preserve popular programs. They also used the surplus from the previous year to cover some expenses and put the state funding in the schools’ capital reserve.
Health
The Greater New Milford area continued to see the effect of opioid use this year and implemented strategies to help those in need.
Since Waldron’s death, the family has worked with the mayor, police chief and legislators to fight the epidemic in town and on a larger scale.
Their proposed bill, Brian Cody’s Law, will help those seeking treatment and crack down on ways people get the drugs. It is in the initial stages but is expected to be introduced in February.
The NMPD also rolled out an overdose online map to help law enforcement better track drugs moving through the region.
If officials see a spike of overdoses in a nearby town, they can reach out to see if it’s connected to a new drug or possibly a bad batch of a drug that could be coming toward New Milford.
The merger, in 2018, places under single ownership Connecticut hospitals in Danbury, Norwalk, New Milford and Sharon, and New York hospitals in Carmel, Poughkeepsie and Rhinebeck.
Controverseries
The year was not without controversy in the region.
The plant will generate 1,100 megawatts of power once it comes online next year.
Those opposed to the project say the plant will emit harmful chemicals into the air, while proponents of the project say it will take a coal-burning plant offline and help transition to clean energy.
Protestors were arrested at various times throughout the year, including four climbers who scaled a 275-foot-tall smokestack to try to stall the construction of the plant this fall.
The controversial plant is five miles from Kent School, which has installed an air-monitoring station to establish a baseline of air quality before the plant comes online.
A group of residents filed a lawsuit appealing the decision in February 2018. The town then pulled the Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement, which would generate $2.7 million to the town over 20 years, and filed a few petitions against the project.
DEEP rejected the stormwater management plan in March, but the company is able to make changes and resubmit it.
There was some recent good news though for Candlewood Solar, a subset of Ameresco, with the Siting Council’s approval of the management and development plan — the other document needed to start building.
Rzasa alleges wrongful termination amid the shakeup in the Public Works department that led to Director Mike Zarba’s resignation.
His wrongful termination suit follows the suit former Police Chief Shawn Boyne filed in April. That case is expected to go to trial in May.
Milestones
Numerous businesses, civic organizations and institutions celebrated milestone anniversaries this year.
Among them, the New Milford Lions Club and New Milford Community Ambulance each turned 90, the New Milford Police Department marked its 50th anniversary and the New Milford High School Grad Party recognized its 25th anniversary.
In Sherman, the Sherman Congregational Church offered events throughout the year in honor of its 275th anniversary and the Jewish Community Center celebrated its 25th.
Tragedies and deaths
The year was not without tragedy.
Leadership
New leaders earned the top seat in Kent and Washington while others were re-elected for another term in the Greater New Milford area.
Following a recount, it was affirmed both Brinton and Gorra received more votes than the Republican selectman candidate Sarah Gager, meaning Gorra joined the board as a selectman.
COMMUNITY
Here are some other highlights:
Katrina Koerting contributed to this story.