Greater New Milford areas’s year in review

The New Milford Lions Club was one of several organizations in the community to celebrate a milestone anniversary this year.

The towns in the Greater New Milford area — New Milford, Washington, Sherman, Roxbury, Kent, Bridgewater and Warren — faced challenges and celebrated successes throughout 2019.

Traffic/transportation

Traffic woes have for years plagued downtown New Milford, with motorists vying for the best north/south and east/west routes.

While those issues continued, the state-made changes to the traffic lights at Main, Railroad and Bridge streets caused the most havoc in town and encouraged motorists to voice their frustration this year.

While traffic remains a point of contention in town, New Milford welcomed two new modes of emergency transportation.

Water Witch Hose Co. #2 took possession of a new ladder truck that will not only serve the town, but surrounding towns, and the New Milford Police Department received a helicopter.

Education

Both public and private schools in the region saw changes this year, including the opening of a new agriscience academy at Shepaug Valley School in Washington and new administrators in New Milford.

School openings were celebrated in Region 12 when it opened its doors of the long-awaited agriscience academy, which teaches students about agriculture with a STEM focus, and at The Pratt Nature Center in New Milford, which opened a new outdoor preschool program.

Canterbury School, a private school in New Milford, broke ground for its new student center, and The Gunnery, a private school in Washington, announced it received a $100,000 grant from the Edward E. Ford Foundation to establish a Center for Ethics, Leadership, and Civic Engagement on campus.

New administrators came aboard in New Milford, including Superintendent Kerry Parker, principals Eric Williams and Gwen Gallagher at Hill and Plain and Northville, respectively, and assistant principals Kevin Best, Catherine Calabrese and Sasha Salem at New Milford High School, Northville and Schaghticoke, respectively.

In addition, Debbie Clark assumed the role of special ed supervisor for PreK-5 and Brandon Rush came aboard as district director of technology.

In New Milford, a financial conflict was settled when, in August, the school board decided to pay $350,000 to end a multi-year legal dispute between the teachers and school officials.

The decision came about three months after the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the teachers union, saying the New Milford Board of Education violated the collective bargaining agreement by extending the workday for teachers on multiple occasions.

The money is spread out among the teachers who worked during the 2015/16 school year, based on their salaries and the amount of time they worked.

Budget

This year’s budget passed on the first try, but it wasn’t without controversy.

Town Council cut the Board of Education’s request by hundreds of thousands of dollars, though still more than the prior budget.

