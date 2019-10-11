-
A new collection of oil paintings by artist James Aaby will be on display at Washington’s Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery through Oct 26. Above is Aaby’s “Green Monster.”
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library
A new collection of oil paintings by artist James Aaby will be on display at Washington’s Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery through Oct 26. Above is Aaby’s “Green Monster.”
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library
A new collection of oil paintings by artist James Aaby will be on display at Washington’s Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery through Oct 26. Above is Aaby’s “Green Monster.”
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library
A new collection of oil paintings by artist James Aaby will be on display at Washington’s Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery through Oct 26. Above is Aaby’s “Green Monster.”
A new collection of oil paintings by artist James Aaby will be on display at Washington’s Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery through Oct 26. Above is Aaby’s “Green Monster.”