Grisell art on view at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library is exhibiting “People, Places and Things,” featuring works by Gaylordsville artist Susan Grisell ,at the library’s temporary gallery through Feb. 29

The temporary gallery is housed at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. The estimated time of returning to 32 North Main St. is early February.

The library is closing so it can take care of some long-deferred and necessary repairs including asbestos remediation and new carpet installation. A reception for the exhibit will be held Jan. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. To register, call 860-927-3761.

A lifelong Gaylordsville resident, Grisell has devoted more than 40 years to her work as a painter, the only vocation she has ever had.

Following the guidance of her longtime teacher and mentor, the respected New England impressionist painter, Bernard Lennon, Susan has developed a style marked by faithfulness to nature.

Over the years, Susan’s work has won numerous awards, including Best in Show at the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit in New York City and the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival in Mystic.

Her work is in private collections throughout the United States and Europe, Japan and Australia.