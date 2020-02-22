Grisell art on view at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library is exhibiting “People, Places and Things,” featuring works by Gaylordsville artist Susan Grisell, at the library through Feb. 29

The next exhibit, “Wilderness of New England,” will be open March 2 through April 29.

The show featuring art by Cornwall artist Ray Olsen will be on view at the 32 North Main St. library.

Olsen has been an artist his whole life, having drawn since the age of 5.

He graduated from Parsons School of Design in the 60s and has always made a living from his art

His paintings and etchings have been exhibited all over New England and New York.

New England landscapes have always been his inspiration.

Olsen has taught adult ed art classes for more than six years.