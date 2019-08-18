Search 
Sun Aug 18 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, August 18 News
News

Group bike ride scheduled

on

A free bike ride for riders ages teenager through adult of all levels will be held Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

Interested bikers should meet at the Gaylordsville plaza on Route 7 at 8:45 a.m. for the approximately 14 mile-road through mostly backroads in Gaylordsville and Kent.

The ride, sponsored by the New Milford River Trail Association, will make a stop at the Kent Coffee and Chocolate Co.

Riders should bring a bike, helmet and water bottle.

For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.

loading