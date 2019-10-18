Search 
Fri Oct 18 2019

Friday, October 18 News
News

Group bike ride scheduled

 

A free bike ride for riders ages teenager through adult of all levels will be held Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.

Interested bikers should meet in the Patriot’s Way plaza off Bridge Street in New Milford at 10:45 a.m. for the approximately 15-mile ride through the Merryall section of town.

The ride, sponsored by the New Milford River Trail Association, will make a stop at the Kent Coffee and Chocolate Co.

Riders should bring a bike, helmet and water bottle.

For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.

loading