Gunn library to hold ‘Booked!’ fundraiser

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will hold its annual fall fundraiser “Booked!” Oct. 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot.

The chic cocktail party will feature food hors d’oeuvres and a signature cocktail by Executive Cuisine of New Milford, silent auction with high-end leather goods, art, jewelry and customized events and services from local businesses and restaurants.

The event is one of the primary annual fundraisers for Gunn Memorial Library, Inc., the town’s public library, which, in addition to taxpayer dollars, depends largely on private contributions and events like this to support the greater part of its operating budget.

“I am so appreciative of the faithful cadre of donors who support and enjoy our events, as well as individuals and area businesses who provide silent auction offerings,” said Executive Director Jean Chapin.

“We were thrilled with the success of last year’s “Booked!” and have received an enthusiastic response to our 2019 Next Chapter, and look forward to returning to the town hall, which transforms beautifully into a chic cocktail venue,” said Wilson Henley, event co-chair.

Admission begins at $125 per person. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting www.gunnlibrary.org or calling 860-868-7586.