Gunnery staging ‘Young Frankenstein’

The Gunnery Drama Society in Washington will present its production of Mel Brooks’ musical “Young Frankenstein” Feb. 21-23 at the Lemcke Theater of the Emerson Performing Arts Center at The Gunnery in Washington.

All free performances begin at 7 p.m. at the private school.

Senior Sean Douglas portrays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, sophomore Paul Khrapunov is the monster, senior Sam Johnson is Igor, and senior Katie Nemergut is Inga.

The cast also features seniors Travis Powell and John Crabtree, juniors Harry Sutton and Alex Zhang and sophomores Max Farrar and Drew Sutherland.

The ensemble cast includes juniors Aurora Aviles, Isabel Martin and Joyce McFarland, sophomores Maggie Xiang and Yolanda Wang, and freshmen Kyra Briggs, Sheridan Curry and Emma Smith, with guest appearances by seniors Barbora Barancikova and Rain Ji, juniors Gwendolyn Brown, Juliette Gaggini and Andrew Byrne-King, and sophomores Clari Leonard and Margaux Barthelemy.

The play is directed by faculty member Elizabeth Dayton and produced by faculty member Sarah Albright, with music director Sarah Fay, set design by Al Chiappetta of Sherman Playhouse, and costumes by Terry Hawley.

The stage crew includes junior Charles DeVos and freshmen Allie Bruck, Kate O’Farrell and Keven O’Farrell.