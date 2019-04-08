Gunnery to hold memorial blood drive

The Gunnery in Washington and the American Red Cross will co-present the eighth annual Margaret P. Addicks memorial blood drive April 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the upper gym of the Ogden D. Miller Memorial Athletic Center on campus.

The event at the 22 Kirby Road school honors Addicks, who was known to many as “Peg,” a dedicated Gunnery faculty member for 45 years and an active member of the Washington community.

She was a member of the Washington Cemetery Association, the Republican Town Committee, the Washington Garden Club, the Village Improvement Society, the Zoning Board of Appeals and other civic organizations. She passed away in 2010.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at registration. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To select a time and schedule an appointment, visit https://rcblood.org/2HlIUur.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.