HORSE slates care clinic

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines in Connecticut will hold its annual basic horse care clinic Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The rain or shine program is geared to individuals who are thinking about getting a horse or are a new horse owner.

Participants will work hands-on with some of our horses while learning about proper handling and grooming, taking a horse’s temperature, worming, hoof and dental care and diet requirements.

A discussion on fencing and proper shelter will also be held.

In addition to the clinic, attendees can tour the farm. The tack shop will also be open during the clinic.

The cost for the clinic is $10.

For more information, call the Wilbur Road farm at 860-868-1960.