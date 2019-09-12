Search 
Thu Sep 12 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, September 12 News
News

HORSE slates volunteer day

on

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines in Washington will hold its fall volunteer day Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A rain date of Sept. 15 is planned.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to help with the various needs of the farm and horses, including grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Individuals should dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring their own tools if available. Lunch will be provided.

A tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, call the 43 Wilbur Road farm at 860-868-1960.

loading