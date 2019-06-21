Search 
Fri Jun 21 2019

Friday, June 21 News
News

HORSE to hold Kids’ Fun Day

on

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its annual Kids’ Fun Day June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A rain date of June 23 is planned.

Offerings will include pony rides, arts and crafts, horseshoe decorating, cupcake decorating, face painting, necklace and bracelet making, T-shirt tie-dye, pony grooming, an obstacle course and food.

In addition, Thunder Heart, a 13-year-old, 18+ hand American Warmblood gelding rescued last summer after he was indirectly struck by lightning, Zeus, a sorrel Quarter Horse gelding that came to HORSE a few years ago, and Joey, an elderly pony gelding will be on hand to meet guests.

For more information, call the Wilbur Road farm at 860-868-1960 or visit www.horseofct.org.

