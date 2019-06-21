HORSE to hold Kids’ Fun Day

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its annual Kids’ Fun Day June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A rain date of June 23 is planned.

Offerings will include pony rides, arts and crafts, horseshoe decorating, cupcake decorating, face painting, necklace and bracelet making, T-shirt tie-dye, pony grooming, an obstacle course and food.

In addition, Thunder Heart, a 13-year-old, 18+ hand American Warmblood gelding rescued last summer after he was indirectly struck by lightning, Zeus, a sorrel Quarter Horse gelding that came to HORSE a few years ago, and Joey, an elderly pony gelding will be on hand to meet guests.

For more information, call the Wilbur Road farm at 860-868-1960 or visit www.horseofct.org.