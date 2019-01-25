HORSE to hold tack sale

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines in Washington will hold a two-day tack sale Jan. 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit the organization’s newest rescue, Thunder Heart.

Thunder Heart is a 13-year-old Warmblood gelding that is recovering from being hit by lightning.

The sale will include new and lightly used saddles, both English and Western, bridles, various weight blankets, saddle pads, chaps, boots and helmets and more.

For more information, call the Wilbur Road farm at 860-868-1960.