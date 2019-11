The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (HORSE) of Connecticut in Washington will hold a tack sale Nov. 22-24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event at the 43 Wilbur Road farm will benefit Legend, a 17-year-old Registered Quarter-horse gelding who is in need of a new winter blanket and winter borium shoes, and other horses.