Thu Jul 4 2019

Thursday, July 4 News
News

HORSE to hold volunteer day

on

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its spring volunteer day July 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A rain date of July 7 is planned.

Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Interested individuals should dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring their own tools if available. Lunch will be provided.

A tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

For more information, call at 860-868-1960 or visit www.horseofct.org.

loading