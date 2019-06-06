HORSE to offer care clinic

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its annual basic horse care clinic rain or shine June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is geared toward individuals who are thinking about getting a horse, or are a new horse owner.

It will cover the basics of horse care. Attendees will work hands on with some of the horses while learning about proper handling and grooming, taking a horses temperature, worming, hoof and dental care, and diet requirements.

There will also be a discussion on fencing and proper shelter as well.

The cost for the clinic at 43 Wilbur Road is $10.

For more information, call 860-868-1960.