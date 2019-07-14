Search 
Sun Jul 14 2019

Sunday, July 14 News
News

HORSE to showcase equines

on

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold a special summer horse parade July 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

The parade offers an opportunity for folks interested in adopting, leasing, sponsoring or volunteering to meet many of the organization’s horse.

Horses, which range in age from 6 to 29, include mini and draft horses, with many available for the advanced-beginner to experienced rider.

The leasing program is geared toward people over 18 who ride regularly and want to find out what is involved in caring for a horse, while adoption is for the experienced horse owner looking for a lifetime companion.

Sponsoring is an introductory option for those that would like to groom and hand walk a horse.

A few of our featured horses will include Legend, a 16-year-old, 16’1 hand, Appendix gelding that rides English for an experienced rider (available for sponsor and lease); Abracadabra, a 21-year-old, 14’2 hand Quarter Horse mare that rides English and Western (available for adoption, lease and sponsor): and Star, a 14-year-old, 13’3 hand registered Morgan/Arab cross gelding that rides English or Western (available for lease, sponsor or adoption).

In addition to the horses, volunteers will be on hand

For information, call 860-868-1960 or email horsectinfo@gmail.com.

