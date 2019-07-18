Search 
Thu Jul 18 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, July 18 News
News

HORSE to showcase horses

on

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold a special summer horse parade July 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

The parade offers an opportunity for folks interested in adopting, leasing, sponsoring or volunteering to meet many of the organization’s horse.

Horses, which range in age from 6 to 29, include mini and draft horses, with many available for the advanced-beginner to experienced rider.

In addition to the horses, volunteers will be on hand

For more information, call 860-868-1960 or email horsectinfo@gmail.com.

loading