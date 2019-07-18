HORSE to showcase horses

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold a special summer horse parade July 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

The parade offers an opportunity for folks interested in adopting, leasing, sponsoring or volunteering to meet many of the organization’s horse.

Horses, which range in age from 6 to 29, include mini and draft horses, with many available for the advanced-beginner to experienced rider.

In addition to the horses, volunteers will be on hand

For more information, call 860-868-1960 or email horsectinfo@gmail.com.