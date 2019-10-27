Search 
Sun Oct 27 2019

Sunday, October 27 News
News

HVA auction set for Nov. 10

|on 

The Housatonic Valley Association will hold on Nov. 10 its annual auction to help fund HVA’s water and land conservation work across the Housatonic Valley.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Washington Primary School, 11 School St. in Washington.

Christine Baranski, HVA board member and star of CBS’s “The Good Fight” and the movie “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again,” is chair of the benefit auction committee.

Joining Christine on the committee are co-chairs Linda Allard, Rebecca Neary and Alexandra Peters, as well as Jack and Pam Baker, John Favreau, Pat Lahoud, Margo Martindale, Diane Meier, Seth and Alexi Meyers, and Anne Swift and Lee Lord.

Auctioneer CK Swett will lead the auction at 3 p.m.

For more information and reservations, call 860-672-6678 or visit hvatoday.org.

