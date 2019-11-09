HVA to hold benefit auction

The Housatonic Valley Association will on Nov. 10 hold its annual auction to help fund HVA’s water and land conservation work across the Housatonic Valley.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Washington Primary School, 11 School St. in Washington.

Auctioneer CK Swett will lead the auction at 3 p.m. Nat Benchley will serve as emcee.

Cocktails and wine will be available. Music will be provided by the Sean Sheridan Band, and Executive Cuisine in New Milford will provide the food.

Auction-goers will have a chance to bid on a variety of entertainment, arts, food, wine, sports, antiques, home and garden offerings, and unique travel experiences from Vermont to France to Sweden.

In addition, items will include front row tickets to Billy Joel, tickets to the new Broadway show “Tina,” with a backstage visit, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the Wanas Hotel.

For more information and reservations, call 860-672-6678 or visit hvatoday.org.