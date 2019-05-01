Harrybrooke Park to welcome peacocks

Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum in New Milford will celebrate the return of the peacocks to the park with a welcome home ceremony May 19 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony, led by Mayor Pete Bass, will celebrate the arrival of the park’s new peafowl, Frank and Liz - named for the late Frank and Elizabeth Harden, who gifted their estate as a park to the people of New Milford.

“I wasn’t around when the peacocks were here 30 years ago,” said Lindsey Thomas, event coordinator. “It’s exciting to think that I will be part of a new generation in helping to bring back and care for these beautiful and majestic creatures that hold such an important and nostalgic place in people’s hearts.”

Billy Buckbee, executive director of the park, said “the return of these birds may well be my proudest moment since I’ve been associated with the park.”

“I remember seeing them as a kid in the 1970s when my family would picnic here,” he said. “Wherever I see peacocks, I think of Harrybrooke.”

The park’s logo is a peacock “and it represents a birth,” Buckbee said.

“I see this as a new time for the park who has truly come back from the ashes to be a beacon of nature and a proud park here in my hometown,” he said.

For more information, visit www.Harrybrookepark.org or call 860-799-6520.