‘Haunted Trail’ continues at park

Harrybrooke Park and Harden House Museum in New Milford will continue its sixth annual Haunted Trail Oct. 25-26 from 6 to 10 p.m. each night.

The event is not recommended for children 12 and under.

Tickets for the event at the park off Still River Drive can be purchased at HarrybrookePark.org, with early bird savings and group rates available.

The event provides an opportunity for multiple organizations to come together and work toward a common goal fundraiser. A “split pot” ensures that all organizations are rewarded for their hard work.

This year Harrybrooke will be joined by New Milford Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Lakes youth, the Boys Scouts, NMHS Grad Party, The Children’s Center and The United Methodist Church.

For more information, call 860-799-6520.