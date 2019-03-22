Search 
Fri Mar 22 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, March 22 News
News

Hawkins comedy show set at Faith Church

on

Faith Church at 600 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford will present a comedy show, “Tim Hawkins Live,” March 28 at 7 p.m.

Hawkins’ style combines current music with relevant and relatable humor that is appropriate for the entire family

Tickets are $29 for general seating and $39 for premium seating in advance at https://timhawkins.brushfire.com/events/447602.

An Uber fan package will be available for $79 in advance. These tickets will include reserved seating in the front three rows, a $10 voucher for Hawkins merchandise, limited edition concert laminate and a meet and greet session with Hawkins after the show.

loading