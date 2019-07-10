Alessandra Prontelli will attend the University of Tampa. Alessandra Prontelli will attend the University of Tampa. Photo: Courtesy Of Healing The Children Northeast Photo: Courtesy Of Healing The Children Northeast Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Healing the Children gives scholarships 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Healing the Children Northeast in New Milford recently presented three medical scholarships to graduation seniors from New Milford High School.

They will each pursue a career in nursing.

The students each received a $500 scholarship.

Recipients were Alessandra Prontelli, who will attend the University of Tampa; Emily Thompson, who will attend Southern Connecticut State University; and William Stanton, who will attend Western Connecticut State University. Courtesy of Healing the Children Northeast