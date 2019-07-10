Search 
Wednesday, July 10 News
News

Healing the Children gives scholarships

Healing the Children Northeast in New Milford recently presented three medical scholarships to graduation seniors from New Milford High School.

They will each pursue a career in nursing.

The students each received a $500 scholarship.

Recipients were Alessandra Prontelli, who will attend the University of Tampa; Emily Thompson, who will attend Southern Connecticut State University; and William Stanton, who will attend Western Connecticut State University. Courtesy of Healing the Children Northeast

