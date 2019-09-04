Health care center to hold public seminar

Bethel Health Care Center and The Cascades Assisted Living Community will co-host an educational seminar for the public Sept. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Rowena Bergmans, vice president of clinical integration and population health for Western Connecticut Health Network, will lead the program at 13 Parklawn Drive, in the Berkshire Corporate Park in Bethel.

Bergmans oversees the development and implementation of accountable care strategies in an effort to align community needs, operations and business models with changing healthcare policy and funding streams.

She will discuss the goals of coordinated care. Specifically, how community needs drive population health and how patients get the right care at the right time, closer to their home.

For more information and to RSVP, call 203-312-3441 or email Julie.Brown@nathealthcare.com by Sept. 13.