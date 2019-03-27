Hearst’s Smith to be guest speaker at authors luncheon

The Susan B. Anthony Project will hold its 15th annual Authors Luncheon April 13 from noon to 2 p.m. at Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton.

For more than 30 years, the organization has worked to empower survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. It also advocates “for the autonomy of women and the end of interpersonal violence,” according to its website.

Among the speakers at next month’s event will be Jacqueline Smith, editorial page editor for The News-Times in Danbury — sister paper of The Spectrum — and The Norwalk Hour, and a weekly columnist for all Hearst Connecticut daily newspapers.

Susan Campbell and Fran Hauser will also be featured speakers.

Smith’s career began decades ago as a correspondent in the Groton bureau of The Hartford Courant.

She then joined The Day of New London and covered the defense industry, once riding the back of a just christened submarine as it splashed into the Thames River for a front page story.

She was a business reporter and columnist at the New Haven Register, and later a reporter, columnist, city editor and assistant managing editor at the Record-Journal in Meriden before coming to The News-Times in 2006 as managing editor.

Campbell is a distinguished lecturer at the University of New Haven’s Department of Communication, Film and Media Studies.

She is also a columnist for the Hartford Courant, and the website, Connecticut Health Investigative Team (www.c-hit.org), and a frequent contributor on issues of housing and homelessness to WNPR, and the political website, The Hill, as well as the newspaper, The Guardian.

She is an award-winning author of “Dating Jesus: Fundamentalism, Feminism, and the American Girl,” and the biography, “Tempest-Tossed: The Spirit of Isabella Beecher Hooker.”

Her new book, “Searching for the American Dream in Frog Hollow, America,” is published by Wesleyan University Press.

Hauser is a celebrated media executive, startup investor, best-selling author and speaker on women’s leadership.

She’s held senior positions at some of the world’s largest media businesses, including PEOPLE, InStyle and AOL.

Now a startup investor, Hauser was named one of Business Insider’s “30 Women in Venture Capital to Watch.”

Hauser’s book “The Myth of the Nice Girl” have been featured on NBC’s Today Show, Fortune, TIME, Fast Company, Oprah.com and others.

“The Myth of the Nice Girl” was named Audible’s Best Business Book of 2018 and one of Amazon’s Best Business and Leadership Books of 2018.

For more information about the luncheon and RSVP, visit http://ow.ly/sfp830nLWxZ.