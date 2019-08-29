Heirloom tomato festival slated

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its second annual heirloom tomato festival Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

The event at the 32 Route 37 East farm will feature six small plates of food prepared with their farm grown heirloom tomatoes: virgin Bloody Mary served with a mini grill cheese and pickles; sliced tomato and cucumbers; marinated cherry tomato salad; quinoa and feta stuffed tomatoes; home-made ketchup and baked parmesan steak fries; and fresh tomato sauce and sausage and pasta.

Admission is free; wine and food can be purchased for a fee.

Live music will be offered with Potter’s Field Aug. 31 and Don Lowe Sept. 1, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Free winery and field tours will be held throughout each day.