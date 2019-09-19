Here’s a snapshot of upcoming offerings

GVFD to serve chicken BBQ

Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department at the firehouse on Route 7 in Gaylordsville will hold a chicken BBQ dinner Sept. 28 from noon to 7 p.m.

The eat-in or -take-out dinner will feature chicken, beans, cole slaw, corn bread and drinks for $12.

Ambulance group to hold open house

New Milford Community Ambulance will hold an open house Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in recognition of its 90th anniversary this year.

The public will have an opportunity to tour the ambulances and ambulane headquarters on Scovill Road, as well as meet the EMTs and enjoy refreshments.

Rovics to perform concert

Apocatastasis: An Institute for the Humanities in New Milford will present a concert with musician David Rovics Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. at A Common Ground Dance Studio in Danbury.

Rovic’s songs at the studio at 33 Crosby St. will focus on the end of World War I and the early 1920s, which is the academic theme for the semester.

The event will also serve as the roll out for the fall edition of Apocatastasis' journal “Sense and Worth: which is focused on the same topic.

There is a $10 suggested donation.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2392406380849833/ or ApocatastasisInstitute.wordpress.com.

Library to launch Artists’ Salon

A new monthly Artists' Salon led by professional artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter, maker-in-residence at Burnham Library, will begin Sept. 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bridgewater library.

Following the first meeting, the group will meet the second Wednesday of each month from through June at the 62 Main St. South library.

Artists will discuss projects they're working on, shows they've attended ad interesting experiences they've had as artists, and meet other artists.

The group will provide support, acceptance and non-judgment.

Attendees are asked to bring a beverage or snack to share.

Non-red wine and beer are permitted.

For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

Drag bingo, show slated at VFW

KBJB Live Events will present drag queen bingo and a show Sept. 28, with doors to open at 7 p.m. at the VFW hall on Avery Road.

The show will feature Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche, Annie Manildoo and KJ Johansen.

A full cash bar will be available, and some hand-picked vendors will be on site.

Attendees can bring snacks, food and soft drinks.

Admission is $25, which includes two bingo cards. More cards will be available to purchase.

For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.

Benson to discuss Zero Prophet Coffee

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program with Nick Benson, founder of Zero Prophet Coffee in town, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation at the Wykeham Road library will explore several related questions arising from a deep immersion in strong coffee.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

