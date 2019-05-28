Search 
Tue May 28 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Tuesday, May 28 News
News

Historian to discuss ‘The New Milford Green: Then and Now’

on

The iconic Village Green in New Milford will be in focus June 8 at 3 p.m. when town native Joe Cats offers a retrospective at the New Milford Historical Society & Museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Cats is a town historian and serves as the president of the museum board.

In words and photos, he will offer thoughts on the Green’s past and present role in the community.

Those on hand will be invited to comment or ask questions.

Admission will be free for museum members and $5 for non-members.

For more information, call 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.

loading