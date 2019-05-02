Historic hotel to hold spring show

The historic Merwinsville Hotel in Gaylordsville will hold its fourth annual spring arts and fine crafts show May 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with artist demonstrations both days at the Browns Forge Road hotel.

Works by more than 50 local artists and artisans will be displayed and sold, with a portion of sales to benefit the the Merwinsville Hotel Restoration.

The show will feature artwork in glass, photography, jewelry, woodturning, pottery and watercolors, oil and acrylic art. Locally grown plants from Meadowbrook Garden in New Milford and The Village Farm Shop and Greenhouse in Gaylordsville will also be sold.

Artists who will demonstrate their craft will include Barbara Dull, spinner and weaver; Linda Banks, fused glass artist; Lori Meehan, metalsmith; Linda McMillan, wood artist; Katherine Adams, painter; and Elizabeth O’Connor, an artist who carves gourds.

A donation of $2 per person is suggested. Children under 10 will be admitted for free. Members will be admitted free and those at the sponsor level and above will receive a discount on art purchased at one of the three annual shows.