Historic house tour on tap in Kent

The Kent Historical Society will hold an historic house tour Nov. 9 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The tour will focus on six structures built in the first decade of the 18th century through a modernist mid-century by Sherwood, Mills & Smith, AIA.

The event will begin at Seven Hearths, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, where ticket holders will get a map and a description of the houses before heading out to see the houses.

Advance tickets are $50 at www.kenthistoricalsociety.org, and at Terston Home, Heron Gallery and Kent Wine & Spirit, with cash or check only. Tickets the day of the event will be $60 at Seven Hearths from 11 a.m. through the afternoon.