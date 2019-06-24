Historic sites to open in Gaylordsville

Three historic places in the Gaylordsville section of New Milford will be open to the public Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. beginning July 7 and running through August.
There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome.
The hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offers a look back at life during the 1800s, as well as provides a number of items of railroad memorabilia in a small museum on the second floor
The hotel continues to undergo restoration.
It was in operation until 1962.
The forge is owned by the Gaylordsville Historical Society.
For more information, call 860-350-4443.