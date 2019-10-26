Search 
Sat Oct 26 2019

Saturday, October 26
News

Historical society to hold meeting, program

|on 

The Warren Historical Society will hold its annual meeting Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. in the lower level conference room at Warren Town Hall at 50 Cemetery Road.

The public and historical society members are invited.

The business portion of the meeting will be followed by the society’s final program on 2019’s theme, “Made By Hand…In Warren.”

Joe Brien of Lost Arts Workshops will demonstrate 20th century handicrafts.

Attendees are encouraged to bring examples of their own handcrafts, including knitting, woodworking, preserving, scrapbooking and more.

Seasonal refreshments will be served.

For more information or with questions, contact warrenhistorian@hotmail.com.

