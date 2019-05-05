Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a “History Bites” lecture, “Unsung Heroes of The Gunnery,” May 16 at noon. Michael Kassis, a 2018-19 Gunn Scholar, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library. Among many notable alumni The Gunnery has produced, there are many who have served in the Armed Forces. David Van Esselstyn, right, a 1966 graduate of The Gunnery, whose military service will be shared at the program, is shown above with General Colin Powell. less Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a “History Bites” lecture, “Unsung Heroes of The Gunnery,” May 16 at noon. Michael Kassis, a 2018-19 Gunn Scholar, will lead the program at the Wykeham ... more Photo: Courtesy Of David Van Esselstyn Photo: Courtesy Of David Van Esselstyn Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘History Bites’ series to start at library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a “History Bites” lecture, “Unsung Heroes of The Gunnery,” May 16 at noon.

Michael Kassis, a 2018-19 Gunn Scholar, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library.

Among many notable alumni The Gunnery has produced, there are many who have served in the Armed Forces.

Focusing on Gunnery veterans from the second half of the 20th century, Kassis will share their stories of military service and sacrifice from the Korean War through the post-Vietnam War era.

“History Bites” is an annual, 10-week lunchtime lecture series that takes place from April through June on topics of local history at different heritage sites throughout Northwestern Connecticut.

All lectures, which are free to the public, will be held at noon on Thursdays.

Attendees are invited to bring lunch. Beverage and dessert will be provided by the hosting organization.

The theme for this year’s lecture series is “Who’s Behind This?” and looks closer at the people behind the stories.

The series is sponsored by the Connecticut Community Foundation.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7756.