Fri Nov 15 2019

Friday, November 15 News
News

History club set to meet

|on 

The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club at Night will next meet in the Wykeham Room of the Gunn Memorial Library Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The conversation, to be held at the museum on Wykeham Road, will focus on recreation over the years, including leisure activities, entertainment at recreation hall in the town hall, little league, swimming lessons, park and recreation, nature walks, Boy and Girl Scouts, New Preston Boys and Girls Club and more.

Attendees are invited to meet at 5:30 p.m. to view the museum’s new exhibit, “Washington ,Connecticut: An American Story.”

For more information, call 860-868-7756.

