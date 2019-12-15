History club set to meet

The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club in the Morning will next meet at the Washington Senior Center Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

The topic of discussion at the center, located in Bryan Hall Plaza, will be “Lost Washington.”

Attendees are invited to discuss building they remember but are no longer in town, places individuals miss and more.

Those interested in attending are invited to bring photographs, stories and memorabilia to share.

The Washington History Club in the Morning is a program of the Gunn Historical Museum and meets the third Monday of the months of September, December, March and June at 10 a.m. at the senior center to discuss the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marbledale, New Preston and Woodville

For more information, call 860-868-7756.