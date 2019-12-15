Search 
Sun Dec 15 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, December 15 News
News

History club set to meet

|on 

The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club in the Morning will next meet at the Washington Senior Center Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

The topic of discussion at the center, located in Bryan Hall Plaza, will be “Lost Washington.”

Attendees are invited to discuss building they remember but are no longer in town, places individuals miss and more.

Those interested in attending are invited to bring photographs, stories and memorabilia to share.

The Washington History Club in the Morning is a program of the Gunn Historical Museum and meets the third Monday of the months of September, December, March and June at 10 a.m. at the senior center to discuss the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marbledale, New Preston and Woodville

For more information, call 860-868-7756.

loading