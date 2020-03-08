History club set to meet

Gunn Historical Museum will hold its next Washington History Club in the Morning meeting March 16 at 10 a.m.

The topic of discussion will be “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns.”

The meeting will be held at the Washington Senior Center in Bryan Hall Plaza.

People started vacationing in Washington around 1850.

Throughout the past three centuries, dozens of lodging places have opened up to accommodate such visitors.

These businesses also employed many Washington residents.

Individuals who worked at or stayed at any of the inns in town are welcome to share their stories.

The Washington History Club in the Morning is a program of the Gunn Historical Museum and meets the third Monday of the months of September, December, March and June at 10 a.m. at the Washington Senior Center to discuss the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marbledale, New Preston and Woodville.