History club set to meet

Gunn Historical Museum will hold its next Washington History Club in the Morning meeting March 16 at 10 a.m. at the Washington Senior Center in Bryan Hall Plaza.

The topic of discussion will be “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns.”

People started vacationing in Washington around 1850.

Throughout the past three centuries, dozens of lodging places have opened up to accommodate such visitors.

These businesses also employed many Washington residents.

Individuals who worked at or stayed at any of the inns in town are welcome to share their stories.