Sun Jul 14 2019

News
'History of Shepaug Railroad' slated

  Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will offer an illustrated presentation, "History of the Shepaug Railroad," July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center in Bryan Hall Plaza. The Washington Depot train station is shown above, circa 1910.

    Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will offer an illustrated presentation, “History of the Shepaug Railroad,” July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center in Bryan Hall Plaza. The Washington Depot train station is shown above, circa 1910.

    Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will offer an illustrated presentation, “History of the Shepaug Railroad,” July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center in Bryan Hall Plaza. The Washington Depot train

    Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum
Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will offer an illustrated presentation, “History of the Shepaug Railroad,” July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center in Bryan Hall Plaza. The Washington Depot train station is shown above, circa 1910.

Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will offer an illustrated presentation, “History of the Shepaug Railroad,” July 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Col. Donald A. Woodworth Jr., USAF (Ret.) will lead the program about the former Washington Depot railroad station, known today as the Washington Senior Center, at the senior center in Bryan Hall Plaza.

The presentation will focus on the history of the Shepaug, Litchfield and Northern Railroad, which served Washington Depot from 1871-1948.

The railroad was a short independent railroad that was chartered as the Shepaug Valley Railroad in 1868. It ultimately operated as the Litchfield Division of the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad until being abandoned in 1948.

Much of the line, which stretched from Hawleyville to Litchfield, remains in place as railtrails to this day.

Woodworth, formerly of Oxford, has resided in O’Fallon, Ill., since 1986, where he served as an air transportation officer with the Military Airlift Command at nearby Scott Air Force Base and where he remained following his retirement to work as a transportation and logistics consultant for the Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Upon graduation from UConn in 1965, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the USAF and served in many locations in the United States and overseas.

His career was book-ended by service in Vietnam and the first Gulf War but his most enjoyable tours of duty were spent in the United Kingdom.

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the museum at 860-868-7756.

