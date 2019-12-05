Holiday boutique to support AWS

The New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society will hold its annual holiday boutique Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 2 Colonial Road in New Fairfield.

New this year will be a sneak peek preview event Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission for the preview is $5.

A large selection of handcrafted ornaments and jewelry, baked goods, gifts for pets, teardrop wreaths, live wreaths, NFSAW pet calendars, handmade quilts, homemade dog treats, gift baskets, tabletop Christmas trees, and other holiday decorations will be sold.

In addition, a raffle will be held and the Bellas will provide musical entertainment.

Also new this year will be music by the duo the Bellas, and a visit with Santa.

Proceeds from the boutique will benefit the neglected, abused and abandoned dogs and cats that are sheltered by NFSAW, a non-profit, non-governmental organization that was founded in 1977.