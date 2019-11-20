Holiday calendar

“Messiah Sing-In”: Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/messiah19 and $20 at the door. Students will be admitted for free. For more information, call 860-927-34876, email st.andrew.kent@snet.net, or visit www.standrewskentct.org/mitn.html.

NEW MILFORD

“Holiday on Jazz” concert with Doug White Quintet and special guests: Nov. 30. BYOB social, 6 p.m. Concert, 7 p.m. Makery Coworking, Bank Street. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81617567341.

WASHINGTON

Christmas concert: Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road.

Special Events

GAYLORDSVILLE

Holiday dinner: Dec. 7, 5-7 p.m. Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department, 700 Kent Road (Route 7). $14/adult. $7/child 7 and under. Eat in or take out. Santa will appear about 7 p.m.

Christmas/holiday show: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Features sale of handmade goods by local artisans, as well as displays for Christmas. Story time available each Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information, call 860-350-4443 or visit www.merwinsvillehotel.org.

KENT

Kent Champagne Stroll: Nov. 29-30, 4-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Kent Chamber of Commerce at participating stores, restaurants and galleries. $20 in advance. $25 day of event. For more information, visit www.kentstroll.com, call the Kent Chamber of Commerce at 860-592-0061 or email info@kentct.com.

Gift Shop of the Connecticut Museum of Mining open: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Dec. 21. Connecticut Museum of Mining, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

NEW MILFORD

Sip & Shop event: Nov. 22, 6:30-9 p.m. Hosted by New Milford PTO at John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road.

Holiday fair: Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by Women’s Guild at St Francis Xavier Church, Route 109.

Merryall Chapel services: Nov. 24: with Chaplaini Alan Freeman of Chaplain Services of Connecticut, 4 p.m. Dec. 24: with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

“Coping with Grief During the Holidays” workshop: Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 and 10, 6:30-8 p.m. NMVNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2216.

Thanksgiving Eucharist: Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Kent Road (Route 7).

Community Thanksgiving dinner: Nov. 28, 1:30 p.m. Presented by Easley family at St. John’s Episcopal Church hall, Whittlesey Avenue. For more information or to volunteer, call Sheila Easley at 203-948-3040.

Goatboy Soaps open house: Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Goatboy Soaps, 1 Murphy’s Way.

